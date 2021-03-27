FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $703,655.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00628171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00065019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00023362 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

