Fantasy Sports Price Reaches $0.0714 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded up 164.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $395,234.70 and $71.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00618400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

