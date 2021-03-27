FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $307,730.30 and approximately $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00058385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00234736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.03 or 0.00874818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00030769 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

