Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.52

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.52 and traded as high as $24.49. Fanuc shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 228,926 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanuc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fanuc Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

