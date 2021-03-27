Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.62% of Farmer Bros. worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

FARM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $8.77 on Friday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

