FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FCCC stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Friday. FCCC has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

