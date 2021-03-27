FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FCCC stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Friday. FCCC has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.
FCCC Company Profile
