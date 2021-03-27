Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 30,562 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 182.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fortive by 8.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Fortive by 24.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Fortive by 26.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

