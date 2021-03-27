Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 52,481 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2,666.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

K stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

