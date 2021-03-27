Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.34% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

