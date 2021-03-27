Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 365,050.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of XPEL worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in XPEL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

XPEL opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $429,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $1,618,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,600 shares of company stock worth $7,336,485. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

