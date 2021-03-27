Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 4,797 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cimpress worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,360,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cimpress by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,420,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimpress alerts:

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.