Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 94,846 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 3,960.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,846 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Capri worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Capri by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Capri by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

