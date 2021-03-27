Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of Keros Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

