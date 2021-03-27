Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,769 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 228,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.50.

Shares of MKTX opened at $517.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.15 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

