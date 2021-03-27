Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN opened at $112.68 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.