Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.69% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.81 million, a PE ratio of 119.29 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $56.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

