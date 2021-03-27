Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 83,648 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 147.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,648 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Surgery Partners worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 33.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 68.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGRY opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

