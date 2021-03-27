Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 224,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

FIBK stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,229.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

