Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,603 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Syneos Health worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 691,519 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $30,047,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,974.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 463,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 396,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,116,000 after acquiring an additional 387,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $403,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,555.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,733,431 shares of company stock worth $351,179,952. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

