Feellike Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,308.15 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00058680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00229169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.00880418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00075818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00031207 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

