Fetch.ai 24 Hour Volume Hits $76.47 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $589.57 million and $76.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00617605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.