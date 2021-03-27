Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 142,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 132,949 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 88,660 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 61,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

