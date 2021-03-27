Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $376.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

