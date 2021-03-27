Fiii (FIII) Price Tops $0.0005

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a market cap of $217,145.39 and $2,496.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

FIII is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

