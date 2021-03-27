Financial Analysis: Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) & Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tokuyama and Orion Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 6.37% 13.22% 6.45% Orion Oyj 21.81% 30.83% 21.26%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tokuyama and Orion Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tokuyama pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Oyj pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tokuyama and Orion Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.91 billion 0.59 $183.42 million $1.65 7.55 Orion Oyj $1.18 billion 4.70 $224.45 million $0.80 24.50

Orion Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tokuyama. Tokuyama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orion Oyj beats Tokuyama on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen. The Specialty Products segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and methylene chloride for metal cleaning. The Cement segment offers cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type soil solidifier, as well as engages in the recycling and environment businesses. The Life & Amenity segment provides polyolefin film, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, ion exchange membranes, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials, and microporous film. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company has a collaboration with Nanoform to apply Nanoform's CESS technology to new chemical entities. It serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) line of inhalers for asthma and COPD to Propeller's digital medicine platform. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

