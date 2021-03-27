Financial Contrast: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) vs. Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Private Bancorp of America and Crédit Agricole, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crédit Agricole 1 1 4 0 2.50

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.50%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Crédit Agricole.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Crédit Agricole’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $52.99 million 2.54 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Crédit Agricole $22.57 billion 1.86 $8.06 billion $0.78 9.21

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Crédit Agricole’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America N/A N/A N/A Crédit Agricole 19.31% 3.21% 0.19%

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats Private Bancorp of America on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company operates offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Redlands, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre. The French Retail Banking – Regional Banks segment provides banking and financial services for individual customers, farmers, small businesses, corporate and local authorities. The French Retail Banking – LCL segment offers asset management, insurance, and wealth management products. The International Retail Banking segment covers foreign subsidiaries and investments that are involved in retail banking. The Asset gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries. The Specialized Financial Services segment provides consumer financing services and specialized financial services such as factoring and leasing and this segment also handles the group subsidiaries which provides financial products and services to individual customers, small businesses, corporates and local authorities in France and abroad. The Large customers segment operates in capital markets, investment banking, and financing activities. The Corporate Center segment involves central body function, asset and liability management, and results of the private equity business and various companies of the group. The company was founded on November 5, 1894 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.