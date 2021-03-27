FintruX Network (FTX) Trading 22.5% Lower This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $564,342.55 and approximately $939.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.00627210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00023524 BTC.

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

