FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Up 15% Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $80.34 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 87.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 749,244,093 coins and its circulating supply is 226,463,343 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

