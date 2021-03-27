FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. FireEye posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.26.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

