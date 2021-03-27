Firo (FIRO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.59 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $7.60 or 0.00013514 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $88.87 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,253.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.47 or 0.03067328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.23 or 0.00329274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.55 or 0.00896919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00401449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.85 or 0.00357053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00237515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021027 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,689,816 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

