First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) versus Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Community Bankshares and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Popular 0 0 5 0 3.00

First Community Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. Popular has a consensus target price of $63.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.40%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Popular.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Popular has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 24.23% 8.11% 1.19% Popular 18.66% 8.51% 0.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Popular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 4.13 $38.80 million $2.20 13.70 Popular $2.83 billion 2.12 $671.14 million $6.88 10.37

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Popular beats First Community Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, broker-dealer, and insurance services. It also operates 163 branches in Puerto Rico; 49 branches in New York, New Jersey, and Florida; and 10 branches in the Virgin Islands, as well as 622 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 119 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.