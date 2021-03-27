First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.53

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $10.67. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 1,488 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $138.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.06%.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

