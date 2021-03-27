First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in March

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. 17,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,761. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53.
About First Pacific
