First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in March

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. 17,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,761. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

