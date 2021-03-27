First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 1.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.09. The company had a trading volume of 857,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.44. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

