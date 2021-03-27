First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 675.0% in March

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $43.09 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $516,000.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.