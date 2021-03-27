First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

