FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 147.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600,901 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of FirstEnergy worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $70,793,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $48,327,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. 3,051,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

