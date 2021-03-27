Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,838 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.05% of Fiserv worth $39,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,696,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,194,000 after acquiring an additional 355,715 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 79,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 131,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

