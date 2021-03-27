Flamingo (FLM) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $73.50 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00232155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.93 or 0.00864426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.