flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $$103.39 during trading on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 1 year low of $103.39 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

