FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.46. 556,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.14 and a fifty-two week high of $292.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

