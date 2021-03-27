FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) vs. TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Head to Head Survey

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $286.41, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 29.55% 30.65% 8.40% TriNet Group 7.47% 53.04% 10.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and TriNet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.65 billion 8.77 $895.07 million $11.26 24.73 TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.35 $212.00 million $2.90 27.13

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TriNet Group. FLEETCOR Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats TriNet Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift. The company provides fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, mobile apps, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company offers lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes; to airlines to accommodate traveling crews and distressed passengers whose flights have been canceled; and electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields, as well as prepaid paper vouchers. Its corporate payments solutions enable customers to manage and control electronic payments across enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services. The company's gift card product management and processing services comprise card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. It also provides other payment products for vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company serves businesses, partners, merchants, and payment network in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

