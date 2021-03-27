FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $641,232.10 and approximately $2,491.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.19 or 0.00612523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022936 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

