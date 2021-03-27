FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0939 on Top Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One FLO token can now be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $84,546.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO Token Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

