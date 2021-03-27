Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.73 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.22 or 0.00613780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023160 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.