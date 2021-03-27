Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Up 1,822.2% in March

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 1,822.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.13. 17,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,889. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDYPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

