FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Cap of $494,499.29

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $494,499.29 and approximately $1,059.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FlypMe has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.11 or 0.00612437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022973 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

