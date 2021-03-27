Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.47 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

