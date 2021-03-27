FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Short Interest Update

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,943,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ETFM remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 68,340,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,308,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. FOMO has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
FOMO Company Profile
