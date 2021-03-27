FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Short Interest Update

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,943,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETFM remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 68,340,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,308,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. FOMO has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. owns and operates kanab.club, a social network site that targets cannabis market worldwide. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

