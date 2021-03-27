Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FTMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 44,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,306. Fortem Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.
About Fortem Resources
